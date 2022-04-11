As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continues even after 47 days of the war, Moscow seems setting a "new landmark" for its atrocities against civilians. On Sunday, the local authorities of Ukraine's national capital, Kyiv, claimed to discover more than 1,200 bodies till now, marking the highest number of casualties found in an area since the war began on February 24, this year. The same has also been confirmed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova. She told the British broadcaster Sky News that the bodies of at least 1,222 civilians had been found in the region around Kyiv alone so far.

During the conversation with the broadcast, she said there are 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes were already registered in the country. According to Venediktova, the war-torn country has identified at least 500 suspects related to the aggression in the country, including senior Russian military figures politicians and President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, the statement from Venediktova came nearly two days after the country witnessed one of its horrific incidents of missile attacks on a train station. Initially, it was claimed the Kramatorsk station attack killed at least 30 civilians, but soon the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, informed that the toll reached 52. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian forces attacked a train station -- Kramatorsk, where thousands of people, mostly women and children, were waiting to flee a new looming Russian offensive.

More than 400 bodies were found in Bucha

Apart from the Kramatorsk station attack, piles of bodies were found from Bucha, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a 'captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 47 days of the war. According to an AP report, among 400 bodies found in Bucha, several bodies had marks of bullets shot at a close range. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces, reported AP.

Apart from the bodies of the child, at least six bodies were discovered by the AP journalists. The scribe described that the hands of the maximum bodies were tied and the skulls were half-burnt, portraying the cruelty they had faced. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who reached the city to assess the situation in the region, spoke to the reports on Wednesday. "It's horrible. Russian President Vladimir Putin should go to hell," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians in several regions of the country. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to."

