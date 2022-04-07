As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues even on day 43, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, April 7, spoke in a mega exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, where he slammed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not taking strong measures against Russia by isolating them, and just using the word 'concerned' for over eight years.

When asked if Zelenskyy would want a status quo ante, the Ukrainian President said, "Today we are ready to say that at least they should withdraw from those positions that they had at the beginning of February 24. Those cities that are currently occupied by Russia, we will not leave them occupied."

'The word 'concerned' not enough to stop war': Zelenskyy's response to UN

Explaining his statement on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where he asked them to 'either act immediately or dissolve yourself altogether', President Zelenskyy stated, "The UN can do a lot. Simply using the words like 'we are concerned' is not enough to stop the war. They have to be courageous and powerful. We are talking about the isolation of the Russian Federation in different international organisations. There should be an isolation."

The Ukrainian President added, "They are having meetings with them (Russia) and sitting with them on the same table and talking to them on the need to settle the issue and repeating the word 'concern'. We have heard 'concern' for over 8 years and unfortunately not too many of our citizens have survived after 'raising their concerns'. They need to establish the isolation (of Russia). Let's establish a forum and some powerful steps to give a response to Russia. Use the words 'ultimatum' instead of 'concerns'," the Ukrainian president said.

'The situation is very tragic in Bucha': Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Arnab

When asked over the Bucha killings and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged", the Ukrainian President said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and important status. Throwing up 'fakes' is not the steps of his level. The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake. I can't talk to people who are not willing to listen to any other information other than their own. I can talk to people who are understanding and has wisdom."

Zelenskyy added, "You cannot take lives of people just because you want to. My interest is in the lives of every citizen. We have lost thousands of citizens. I hope 400 milion people of your country (India) will understand what is happening in our country with a population of over 40 million. The situation is very tragic. They (Russia) have created a lot of situations like they did in Bucha. Of course, they cannot use the information which is being covered by journalists."

It is important to note that President Zelenskyy's interview with Arnab Goswami comes on the same day the UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The move is initiated by the US after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body a "farce”.

Watch the full interview here: