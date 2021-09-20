UK's Vaccine Discrimination: Fully-vaccinated Indians To Be Considered 'unvaccinated'

The recent changes in the travel regulations of the United Kingdom have shown a 'vaccine bias' - motivated not by science but perhaps by commercial interests or some other unstated prejudice against a number of countries, including India. As per the new guidelines declared by the Boris Johnson-led administration, travelers who have got both the doses of vaccine from certain countries will still be considered 'unvaccinated' and will be made to follow the rules framed for the unvaccinated.

Discriminatory COVID travel rules of the UK

The new rules, which were announced on September 17 and will become effective from October 4, were described by the UK as an attempt to change the current “red, amber, green traffic light system” to a 'single red list' of countries in a bid to “simplify travel measures”. The 'simplified travel measures' include- relaxed rules for fully vaccinated travelers coming from non-red list countries- They will be able to replace 2 PCR tests with cheaper lateral flow tests, and no longer need to take pre-departure tests.

"From 4 October, England will welcome fully vaccinated travelers from a host of new countries (not part of the red list) – who will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travelers – including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore, following the success of an existing pilot with the US and Europe," the new travel guidelines released by the country read.

However, fully vaccinated people of non-red countries such as Africa, or South America or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, as per the Boris Johnson-led government will be treated as unvaccinated." Passengers who aren’t recognized as being fully vaccinated with authorized vaccines and certificates under England’s international travel rules will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test, and self-isolate for 10 days upon their return from a non-red list country under the new two-tiered travel program," as per the new UK travel rules.

Vaccination with UK-developed AstraZeneca also not accepted?

It is pertinent to mention here that they have taken into consideration the vaccines being administered. They have given their nod to those with Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna or the single shot Janssen vaccines. Now, the question arises as to why Indians are being considered unvaccinated when one of the two indigenous vaccines being administered in the country-Covishield is in fact a localized version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca - something that has been agreed to by a number of countries, such as Austria, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain.

What is the actual parameter, is it the vaccine being administered or the country's ties with the UK that are being considered to frame the travel guidelines? The Johnson government, which has virtually removed all requirement of COVID-responsible behaviour, is currently witnessing around 30,000 new COVID cases daily, the same as India despite India's far larger population.