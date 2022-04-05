US Tested Supersonic Missile In March Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Kept It Secret: Report

The US secretly conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile in mid-March amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, a local media report revealed on Tuesday. As per the report, a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) was launched from a B-52 bomber off the west coast of the country. However, the authorities kept this test, which took place before US president Joe Biden's Europe visit, under the wraps for two weeks to avoid escalating tensions with Russia. Incidentally, this test came days after Russia announced that it had used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine for the first time.

On March 19, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed, "The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region". While the aforesaid location was in western Ukraine close to the Romania border, a large storage site for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces in the country's South was also targeted by this missile a day later. Reportedly, it is a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile that travels at 10 times the pace of sound.

What is a hypersonic missile?

A weapon system that flies at least 5 times the speed of sound, the hypersonic missile can be manoeuvred to hit the intended target, unlike a ballistic missile that follows a set trajectory. Another advantage is that ground-based or terrestrial radars cannot detect hypersonic missiles until late in the flight of the weapon. While Russia and China are in possession of hypersonic missiles, the US, India, France, Germany, Japan and Australia are developing these weapon systems. Hypersonic Glide Vehicles and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles are the two types of hypersonic weapon systems.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

While several rounds of talks have been held to ensure a ceasefire, the situation worsened after Ukraine accused the Russian forces of killing nearly 300 civilians during their occupation of Bucha, which lies 37 km northwest of the Kyiv city centre. While visiting the massacre site, Zelenskyy told the media, "Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured". He affirmed that Ukraine won't rest until it has identified the perpetrators of these atrocities. However, Russia has denied this charge.