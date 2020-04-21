Mysore-origin US Doctor Gets Brilliant 100-car Salute For Extraordinary Service Amid Covid

In a heartwarming gesture to appreciate the efforts of health officials fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, a local neighbourhood in the USA honoured a doctor treating Coronavirus patients. Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-based doctor who is treating COVID-19 patients in South Windsor Hospital was given a unique 'Drive of Honour' by the locals in front of her house.

In the video, several police vehicles, fire brigade trucks and private vehicles can be seen going pass through her house with sirens and honks blowing. A convey of at least 100 vehicles drove past Dr Madhusudan's house stopping by for a few seconds and thanking her.