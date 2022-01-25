In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh exuded confidence in BJP getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming election. He spoke on a wide array of issues ranging from the BJP-led government's performance over the last 5 years, benefits of Central schemes, campaigning-related restrictions, Congress' fortunes and the row over the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Manipur, which has 60 seats out of which 20 are reserved for STs and one for SCs, will go to the polls in two phases- February 27 and March 3 whereas the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.

#EXCLUSIVE | Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaks to Republic TV ahead of state Assembly election



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/SwJngiYmM6 — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2022

N Biren Singh on a digital campaign for Manipur election

"It is very unfortunate that due to the prevailing COVID situation, the Election Commission and the government of India has also restricted (campaigning) and above it, the state government has also taken care of it. And the restriction on gathering is there. But we are fortunate that recently our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji announced 1236 small WiFi facilities," the Manipur CM said. He also mentioned that the party will continue campaigning in smaller groups until the situation improves.

Emphasis on peace and development

Highlighting the lack of peace and economic blockades during the Congress regime, he claimed that the people could not even roam the streets after 5 pm and sleep peacefully at night. Contrasting this with the current dispensation, N Biren Singh claimed, "With the blessings of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the central BJP leaders, Manipuris can live a peaceful life in co-existence with different communities during the last 5 years. Not only peace, there have been development works in the entire state including the hill areas".

Elaborating on this, he opined, "The various schemes which were taken up by the honourable Prime Minister like Ayushman Bharat, Ujwala, Har Ghar Jal are reaching every household. We are taking up 'Go to Hills' mission, 'Go to Village' mission. We are delivering the schemes which are sponsored by the Central governments through the honourable PM. Many schemes are there. So, people are happy as they are getting all the benefits". He even pointed out that the state's efforts in giving over one lakh jobs through MSMEs had been recognised by the NITI Aayog.

Stand on AFSPA repeal

Speaking on the opposition's promise to scrap AFSPA on coming to power, the Manipur CM commented, "What were they doing when they were in power? They were in power in the last 15-20 years? Why they are saying this when the election has come? In BJP, we are very practical. We, I myself and the people of the state want to leave AFSPA. No doubt, I am also against it. But first, as a citizen of India and as a responsible person, we have to see the national security also. Because we are on the border. We have a border with Myanmar. Many insurgent groups are hiding inside Myanmar."

BJP's CM candidate

Weighing in on BJP's CM face for Manipur, N Biren Singh said, "I am not a person to decide it. The national leadership will decide". On being asked whether he will like to continue as the CM, he quipped, "Who doesn't want to become a bigger leader? But that is beyond my capacity". Meanwhile, he dismissed Congress' prospects of a comeback citing that it will be reduced to single digits in the Manipur Election.

2017 Manipur Election

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly election, Congress emerged as the single-largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-member House whereas BJP bagged 21 seats. Even as it harboured hopes of forming a government in the state again, BJP thwarted its plans by forging a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party, the Naga People's Front and LJP. Thus, the saffron party which had drawn a blank in the 2012 polls formed a government in Manipur for the first time with N Biren Singh taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 15, 2017.