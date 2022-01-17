Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Monday, January 17, said the BJP is confident of winning more than 40 seats in the states. This comes after Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll predicted a clean win to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Manipur polls 2022.

Speaking to Republic TV, N Biren Singh said, "We are confident, will cross 40 seats".

He said the people of Manipur have seen the good work of the BJP for the past 4.5-5 years. He mentioned that there has been no law and order problem reported in the state. Also, the cohesive relationships between the people of hills and valleys have improved immensely.

Manipur CM said, "Even the people residing in the hills are in full support of the BJP as the state government ensured to implement are the schemes and provisions announced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Manipur Opinion poll results 2022

As per the survey results conducted by Republic Media Network in collaboration with P-Marq, the BJP is projected to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows BJP bagging the most 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are predicted to remain behind INC with 2-9 and 1-5 seats respectively. The poll prediction also suggests that the current CM of the state Biren Singh is likely to be the most preferred face for leading the state.

Manipur Election 2022

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting day would be March 10.

In March 2017, the previous assembly elections were held in Manipur and BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress by winning 28 seats emerged as the single largest party, eight Congress MLAs left the party later. BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The BJP-led coalition government's key partner is NPP and this party has two ministers in the government, including the deputy chief minister.

