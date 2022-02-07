Amit Shah Issues Statement On Owaisi’s Attack, 'didn't Inform Of Visit, Refuses Security'

Days after the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Rajya Sabha about the incident on Monday. Narrating the incident, he revealed that Hapur District magistrate (DM) had no prior knowledge of the Hyderabad MP's visit as he had no prescheduled event there. Two people have been arrested by UP police in connection to the attack on Owaisi's car.

Amit Shah briefs Rajya Sabha on Owaisi attack

"Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered," said Shah.

He added, "Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely. Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site and Home ministry has asked for the report".

As Owaisi refuses Z security, Shah said, "Centre and Telangana police have not been able to provide him security as he has refused. I request him to accept the security". Owaisi has lashed out at BJP claiming that he was 'attacked for talking about poor people's rights'.

Attack on Owaisi's car

On 3 February, 3-4 assailants fired shots at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. While Centre provided Owaisi Z-security in wake of the incident, Owaisi rejected it. He has asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath to book the assailants under UAPA and to stop such radicalization.

Moreover, Sachin Sharma, who allegedly shot at Owaisi's car confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'. Sharma allegedly said that he had not shot at Owaisi in those rallies on seeing large crowds. Sharma has claimed 'I wanted to become a big leader' as his links to BJP have emerged. AIMIM has tied up with Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha forming the 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' to contest on all 403 seats in UP elections.