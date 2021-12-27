UP CM Yogi Slams SP Over Kanpur Raids; 'Understood Why Bua-Babua Opposed Demonetization'

Attacking the Samajwadi Party after the arrest of perfume trader Piyush Jain from whom the agencies recovered more than Rs 200 cash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that money for the poor was coming out of the house of the SP leaders. He said that this was the reason why the Opposition objected to demonetization.

"Where did the money for the housing of the poor go earlier, where did the money for toilets go, where did the money for electricity go? This money is coming out of the wall of the house of Samajwadi Party leaders," Adityanath said.

The CM said that goddess Lakshmi was locked in walls. "Now you must have understood why 'Bua-Babua' used to oppose demonetization. They were afraid that if it happened then they'll roam carrying a bowl in their hands," he added.

He said that so much money was coming out of 'sinners' that it is being counted for three days. "When the notes cannot be counted, Babuwa is doing a new gimmick with a bottle in his pocket," the UP CM said.

In November, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had launched a specially made "Samajwadi perfume" to spread the scent of socialism in the state.

'Not a perfume but Samajwadi stink'

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath had said, "A person associated with SP used to talk about 'Samajwadi perfume', on which our state BJP president said that this is not a perfume but a 'Samajwadi stink'. Yesterday Rs 257 crores and many kgs of gold, silver were recovered from their walls."

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has denied any links with Piyush Jain. SP national spokesperson and ex-minister Anurag Bhadouria tweeted that the perfume trader was allegedly affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

UP Trader Piyush Jain arrested after cash recovery of Rs 257 Crore

Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain was arrested on Monday by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) after a cash recovery of Rs 257 crore, which is the biggest seizure in the history of CBDT and Customs.

When asked about the source of money, the perfume trader reportedly told that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold. However, he couldn't give a substantial answer when asked about which company or jeweller he sold gold to.