UP Police Detains 2 For Attack On Owaisi; Accused Say 'anti-Hindu Statements' Hurt Them

A day after shots were fired at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttar Pradesh police arrested two suspects. According to Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker, the investigation is still underway. The police informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu" statements. Meanwhile, the AIMIM Chief will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday.

In the aftermath of the attack, Asaduddin Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue, added ANI report. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night. AIMIM units across India are also scheduled to hold a peaceful protest on February 4, Friday.

Exclusive information on interrogation

According to police officials, both the accused were also present in Owaisi's meeting in Meerut and CCTVs around the meeting place in Meerut will be scanned.

According to police sources, both the accused were chasing Owaisi for the past several days and used to be present in his meetings. Complete planning was done to carry out the incident, it is not a spontaneous incident.

One of the accused, Sachin, told that he was very angry with the speech of Owaisi and his brother. Both the accused feel that Owaisi and his brother are playing with their faith.

Sachin had bought a weapon only a few days ago. One thing is clear in the interrogation - Owaisi was being chased for many days.

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked in UP: What happened and key details

According to Owaisi, around 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle on Thursday, February 3, while he was on his way to Delhi from Meerut ahead of Uttar Pradesh election. In the firing that took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza, there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief added.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon. Visuals show at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car, in addition to the punctured tires.

As per the accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident, the shooters who fired at the AIMIM chief's convoy could be clearly seen. One of the attackers in a red hoodie was seen running after Owaisi's convoy, while his accomplice in a white hoodie was seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.

Hours after the attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday evening demanding an independent inquiry by the Election Commission (EC), state government, and the Centre. Alleging a conspiracy, Owaisi asserted that 'big forces' had planned his murder during the election season in UP. Earlier, one alleged shooter was arrested by the UP Police, according to Owaisi.