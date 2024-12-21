A Year In Controversy: Biggest Newsmakers From K-Pop- BTS Suga, BLACKPINK Jennie, Min Hee Jin & More

Year Ender 2024 : From shocking revelations to heated controversies, 2024 was a rollercoaster year for K-pop. Whether Jennie's vaping incident and Suga's DUI charge or HyunA's controversial relationship and Taeil's criminal case, the industry faced its share of dark moments alongside its global success. Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about K-pop scandals of this year.

1. NCT Haechan and Johnny’s rumoured fivesome

In June, allegations surfaced against Haechan and Johnny, claiming they had slept with three women, including two fans of NCT. The rumours started when the X account @kira_ceo_main shared a series of photos allegedly showing Haechan, Johnny, and the women. The post also accused the idols of engaging in a fivesome at a hotel and using drugs during the encounter.

2. Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri's relationship mess

Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri | Image: X

In March, actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol became embroiled in a dating controversy that also involved Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend, actress Girl’s Day Hyeri.

3. Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin vs. HYBE

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin | Image: X

In April, Korean media revealed that HYBE requested Min Hee Jin to resign as CEO of its subsidiary, ADOR, due to an internal power struggle. Reports suggested that HYBE had uncovered proof of Min Hee Jin attempting to separate ADOR from the company. Following months of public disputes, she has now been removed from her position as CEO and succeeded by Ju Young Kim, an HR specialist.

4. BTS Suga’s DUI Case

BTS Suga | Image: X

On the night of August 6, Suga fell from his electric scooter outside the Nine One Hannam luxury complex in Hannam-dong while driving under the influence. Police found him and took him to a nearby station, where tests showed his blood alcohol level was well above the legal limit. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to Korean media, the police have completed their investigation into Suga’s DUI, and the case will likely be sent to prosecutors soon.

5. Former NCT Member Taeil’s Sex Crime

Former NCT Member Taeil | Image: X

On August 28, SM Entertainment, NCT’s agency, revealed that Taeil was removed from the group as he is being investigated for an unspecified sex crime. According to the police, the investigation began in June, and the victim is an adult woman.

6. BLACKPINK Jennie’s indoor smoking incident

In July, Jennie was filmed smoking an electronic cigarette indoors while in Capri, Italy, where smoking in enclosed spaces is strictly forbidden. She also faced criticism for smoking near her staff as they worked. Jennie later apologised for the incident in an official statement issued by her agency, Odd Atelier.

7. Bang Yedam's studio was visible in an alleged NSFW video

Rookie actor Lee Seo-han sparked controversy in 2024 by allegedly posting a non-consensual video of two people seemingly involved in sexual activity, filmed in Bang Yedam's studio. The actor claimed it was a prank, but many netizens questioned whether the individuals had agreed to be recorded. Although the video was shot in Bang Yedam's studio, the singer was not present at the time.

Bang Yedam | Image: X

Bang Yedam shared an Instagram story apologising for "causing concern," but later deleted it. This sparked questions among K-pop fans about his connection to the incident, as the alleged explicit act occurred at his studio. Lee Seo-han also issued an apology, and the situation has mostly settled. Unlike other K-pop controversies in 2024, netizens appear to have eased their criticism since Bang Yedam was not directly involved.

8. Seunghan’s return to RIIZE and abrupt Exit

Before his debut with RIIZE in September 2023, private photos of Seunghan surfaced online, showing him kissing an unidentified woman in bed. This incident prompted him to apologise on social media and take an eight-month break from the group.

In October 2024, RIIZE’s official social media accounts revealed that Seunghan would gradually rejoin select group activities starting in November.

At the time, SM Entertainment released a statement acknowledging the situation. “Seunghan sincerely regrets disappointing the team, the members, and fans due to the issues surrounding his private life that have circulated online,” the agency stated.

Despite this, his return triggered a significant backlash from Korean internet users (K-netizens). Some expressed their disapproval by sending funeral wreaths to SM Entertainment’s headquarters.

Just two days after his return was announced, Seunghan decided to leave RIIZE permanently.

9. Paparazzi's racist statements against Stray Kids at the Met Gala 2024

K-pop idols often experience racism and xenophobia in the United States, especially during red-carpet events where journalists struggle to engage with non-English-speaking artists. At the Met Gala 2024, Stray Kids faced similar treatment when paparazzi made insensitive comments, assuming the group, despite having several English-speaking members, wouldn't understand their instructions.

Stray Kids | Image: X