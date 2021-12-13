Nobel Hygiene Aims At Eradicating Social Stigma Associated With Adult Diapers

Urinary incontinence, often known as overactive bladder, has become a quiet challenge for several individuals and can be humiliating as it has a social stigma attached to it. The severity of this condition ranges from leaking urine while coughing or sneezing loudly to having a strong urge to urinate, which often causes leakage. Urinary incontinence can be caused by a wide variety of factors that include weak bladder muscles, pregnancy, childbirth, forceps delivery, uterine removal, surgical complications, stroke, or chronic conditions such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. Over 50 million individuals in India suffer from urinary incontinence. People who have urinary incontinence are often despondent and regressive. They frequently avoid most social activities and prefer to stay at home.

Nobel Hygience, in collaboration with Republic Media Network, has launched the Friends Adult Diapers presents "Azadi Mubarak" initiative to raise public awareness about urinary incontinence and alleviate the shame and social stigma linked with the ailment. The townhall had eminent guest panelists like Dr. Bansi Saboo, Diabetologist & President, RSSDI; Mr. Kamal Johari, Founder & Managing Director, Nobel Hygiene; Dr. Anant Kumar, Head of Urology & Kidney Transplantation, Max Group of Hospitals; Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Robotic Surgeon; Manjari Chandra, Founder of Manjari Wellness & Functional Nutritionist & Wellness Coach. Each panelist shared their perspectives on the several issues related to urinary incontinence. They also shared valuable advice on how individuals with urinary incontinence can reverse their condition and overcome social isolation.

"The main issue is that individuals experiencing urine incontinence often do not accept it as a medical issue. The other issue is that there is no word for 'incontinence' in our local languages. When we launched Friends Adult Diapers in 2010, we came up with the idea of unwanted wetness. However, over the years, we realized that often the patient is the biggest obstacle. "says Mr. Kamal Johari, Founder & Managing Director, Nobel Hygiene.

"The problem of incontinence is not an issue faced only by the elderly but has also been prevalent among individuals in their 50's and is most common in women post-menopausal. In diabetic patients, urine incontinence results from a complication known as autonomic neuropathy of the urinary bladder. The availability and increased awareness of adult diapers can help patients contain urinary incontinence and avoid social isolation. " says Dr. Bansi Saboo, Diabetologist & President, RSSDI

Urinary incontinence can cause patients to feel anxious, depressed, and ashamed. Adult diapers can help people with urine incontinence manage and control their condition more effectively. It is imperative that we work to eliminate the stigma and shame associated with urine incontinence. Thus, helping individuals address their illness and seek medical attention.