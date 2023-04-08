Significance Of Easter Bunny And Easter Eggs

Quick links:
Eggs are an important aspect of Easter celebrations as they symbolise fertility and birth, which makes them an integral part of the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection.
Several games involved with Easter eggs are made part of the celebration. Easter egg hunts, in which children look for hidden decorated eggs is a popular tradition for many who celebrate the holiday.
The birth of baby bunnies, which booms during Spring, is seen as a symbol for birth and renewal, themes which are again very relevant for Easter.
Easter bunnies delivering chocolates and sweet treats on the day of Easter to children, is a tradition widely replicated. Prayer and reflection coupled with masses at Church are observed.