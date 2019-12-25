Libra Horoscope For December 26, 2019 | Libra Daily Prediction

Libras are born between September 23 and October 23. People of your sign are not usually extremely competitive. It is not that you are not ambitious, you can be very ambitious. It is just that you go after your goals and dreams in an independent and unique way. Yet, something you are after now may have a stronger element of competition attached to it than you are used to. Try to get into the spirit of it, Libra. If you are out to win at this quest, it is likely that you will. If you are born under the zodiac sign, here is what your horoscope says today.

Libra Horoscope - What to expect?

You are high on energy and you feel positive today. You can gauge through all the issues easily today. You will be spending time alone as that may make you feel better. Spend time with your loved ones and family members that may help you feel better. You will have a good time with your family members too.

Career

You are likely to spend time thinking about the career developments and whether they are going to prove good in the future. You should not worry as this time will pass away easily and you will feel better. You will feel grateful for all the changes. There are many people that have supported you during these tough times. Don't forget to thank them.

Love

Today, you are likely to be twice blessed. The time you will be spending with your loved one is going to be a memorable one. You are likely to spend time outdoors and have fun. What would be better than sipping your favourite drinks and eating a delicious meal with your partner?

Finance

Your efforts on the business front are unlikely to bear any fruits today. You should rely on some of your close friends and family members to boost your finance. You should hope that your luck is good. Stay calm and things will be fine.

Health

Today luck is going to be in your favour. Although you are very considerate about the people around you, you may not want to lend your hand on the professional front. It is advised that you stay home. Your mental health will soon be fine.

