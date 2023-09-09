Last Updated:

Cambodia To Colombia: Budget-friendly Countries Where The Indian Rupee Is Strong

Are you craving an international getaway but worried about the strain on your wallet? We've compiled a list of exotic destinations where the India Rupee holds.

Mongolia - Embrace the Serenity
Mongolia's vast landscapes, clear skies, and nomadic culture offer a unique escape. One Rupee is equivalent to 41.542 Mongolian Tugrik, making it an economical choice for those seeking tranquillity.

Hungary - Beyond Budapest
Hungary, often overshadowed by Budapest, boasts rich history, diverse culture, delightful cuisine. Tokaj, known for its sweet wines, and other hidden treasures await. With one Rupee equalling 4.85.

Laos - Exploring the Unexplored
With an exchange rate of one Rupee to 188.50 Laotian Kip, Laos is a hidden gem waiting for Indian travellers to uncover its beauty.

Iceland - Chasing Northern Lights and More
Iceland, with its Northern Lights, ice caves, and majestic waterfalls, beckons adventure seekers. The good news for Indian travellers is that one Indian Rupee is equal to 1.69 Icelandic Krona.

Indonesia - Paradise for Nature Lovers
Indonesia's diverse landscapes, tropical climate, and water sports galore make it a haven for nature enthusiasts. The rate of one Rupee to about 188.62 Indonesian Rupiah makes it even more appealing.

Paraguay - A Blend of Beauty and Culture
Paraguay, nestled in South America, is a treasure trove of natural beauty and fascinating culture. With one Rupee equaling 88.12 Paraguayan Guarani, it's a destination waiting to be discovered.

Cambodia - Temples and More
Cambodia's ancient temples, lush forests, and charming capital city, Phnom Penh, make it ideal for explorers. With one Rupee equaling 152.60 Cambodian Riel, your budget will stretch far.

Sri Lanka - The Neighbor's Beauty
Sri Lanka, just a short hop from India, offers stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. With one Rupee equaling about 4.48 Sri Lankan Rupees, it's a convenient and budget-friendly choice.

Vietnam - A Cultural and Scenic Delight
Vietnam's Buddhist pagodas, pristine beaches, UNESCO heritage sites, and delectable cuisine make it an enchanting destination. Plus, one Rupee equals 296.61 Vietnamese Dong, making it budget-friendly.

Colombia - A Hidden Cultural Gem
Colombia boasts a rich cultural heritage yet remains largely unexplored by tourists. With one Rupee equalling 50.84 Colombian Pesos, this South American gem offers vibrant experiences.

