Last Updated:

Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges To Manipur's Loktak Lake: Wonders Of Northeast India

Discover Northeast India's hidden treasures! From living root bridges to tranquil lakes, explore these lesser-known gems for an unforgettable adventure.

Travel
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Pelling Town, Sikkim
1/8
Image: Shutterstock

Pelling Town, nestled in Sikkim's hills, boasts stunning waterfalls, lush forests, and thrilling one-day hikes for mountain explorers.

Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya
2/8
Image: Shutterstock

Hidden in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, Living Root Bridges amaze. Crafted by Khasi & Jaintia tribes, nature's wonder is often ignored by tourists.

Touphema Village, Nagaland
3/8
Image: Shutterstock

Experience Nagaland's tribal life at Touphema Village—a rural gem developed with Nagaland Tourism. Stay in traditional homes and embrace Northeastern culture.

Lady Hydari Park, Shillong
4/8
Image: Shutterstock

Explore Shillong's tranquil Lady Hydari Park—a hidden oasis with a Japanese garden, exotic flowers, fish ponds, and boating, ideal for picnics and family getaways.

Champhai in Mizoram
5/8
Image: Shutterstock

Champhai, near the Indo-Myanmar border, a hidden gem in Mizoram, offers picturesque landscapes, rolling hills, and vast fields, untouched by tourists.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya
6/8
Image: Shutterstock

Umiam Lake, in Meghalaya, offers stunning views of hills and forests—a serene haven for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Gorichen Peak, Arunachal Pradesh
7/8
Image: Shutterstock

Visit Arunachal Pradesh's Gorichen Peak at 21,300 feet for stunning snow-covered vistas, a must-see for adventure and mountain enthusiasts.

Loktak Lake, Manipur
8/8
Image: Shutterstock

Loktak Lake: Northeast India's largest freshwater haven for nature lovers, offering diverse flora, fauna, and serene landscapes.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Premchand to Mahadevi Verma: Remembering famous writers on Hindi Diwas 2023

Premchand to Mahadevi Verma: Remembering famous writers on Hindi Diwas 2023
Trailblazing in style: International delegates embrace Indian attire at G20 Dinner | Pics

Trailblazing in style: International delegates embrace Indian attire at G20 Dinner | Pics