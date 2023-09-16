Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges To Manipur's Loktak Lake: Wonders Of Northeast India

Quick links:
Pelling Town, nestled in Sikkim's hills, boasts stunning waterfalls, lush forests, and thrilling one-day hikes for mountain explorers.
Hidden in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, Living Root Bridges amaze. Crafted by Khasi & Jaintia tribes, nature's wonder is often ignored by tourists.
Experience Nagaland's tribal life at Touphema Village—a rural gem developed with Nagaland Tourism. Stay in traditional homes and embrace Northeastern culture.
Explore Shillong's tranquil Lady Hydari Park—a hidden oasis with a Japanese garden, exotic flowers, fish ponds, and boating, ideal for picnics and family getaways.
Champhai, near the Indo-Myanmar border, a hidden gem in Mizoram, offers picturesque landscapes, rolling hills, and vast fields, untouched by tourists.
Umiam Lake, in Meghalaya, offers stunning views of hills and forests—a serene haven for nature enthusiasts and photographers.
Visit Arunachal Pradesh's Gorichen Peak at 21,300 feet for stunning snow-covered vistas, a must-see for adventure and mountain enthusiasts.