Indian-American Couple Develops Low-cost 'smart' Ventilator To Tackle Shortage Amid COVID

Amid the dire need for essential healthcare facilities and the shortage of PPEs and ventilators in many parts of the world, an Indian-American couple has developed a low-cost smart ventilator to assist the critical patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The makeshift ventilator developed by Devesh Ranjan and Kumuda Ranjan from Georgia Tech’s George W Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering works with a control device to control the pressure of oxygen and assist the patients according to their individual needs.

"We have devised a portable smart ventilator. It is a makeshift ventilator with a patients assist control mode and an overpressure protection mode. It makes sure it does not pump in too much oxygen into the lungs of the patient. It uses a control device that is commonly used in Xbox as well," said Prof. Devesh Ranjan, Associate Chair for Research, School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology.

"We wanted to think about what we can do since the US was struggling ventilators. Our idea was to develop something robust which could be made into large numbers," Dr Kumuda Ranjan who is a family physician in Atlanta revealing that most ventilators that were developed just helped in forced breathing.

'In talks with three countries including India'

The Indian-American couple added that global numbers suggest that there would be a dire shortage in ventilators across the globe. They said that just designing automated ventilators was not the goal since it was important for the ventilator to be able to provide other technical support such as 'overpressure protection mode' and 'patient assist control mode' to monitor and control the oxygen supply into the lungs of the patient to ease breathing accordingly.

"By April we had the makeshift ventilators ready, we then looked at other manufacturers. We found out that the supply chain is the biggest challenge that people face. We saw that India and other Asian countries were witnessing a second wave. We modified the need according to that," they said.

"There are 3 companies we are in collaboration with. Two in Singapore and one in India. I would like to urge the ICMR to ensure clear guidelines are given to help bring this to the hospital floor. We are also in talks with Ghana and Brazil," said Dr Kumuda Ranjan.

