Meet With El-Sisi, 11th-century Mosque Visit Part Of PM Modi's Cairo Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in Egypt after he landed in Cairo marking the first visit of an Indian premier to the African nation in 26 years. PM Modi's visit to Egypt comes after his historic four-day trip to the United States which comprised an address to the US Congress, a State dinner at the White House, meetings with global CEOs and and address to the Indian diaspora. In Cairo, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

As PM Modi walked into the Ritz Carlton Hotel, the Hindi song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge (This is a friendship we will not quit) started was sung as the Indian diaspora gathered to chant 'Modi Modi' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/rTqQcz3tz7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

Prime Minister Modi is in Egypt on a two-day visit. Upon landing in Egypt, PM Modi tweeted: "I am confident this visit will strengthen India's ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes. I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

What are PM Modi's plans in Egypt?

In Egypt, the Prime Minister Modi will participate in a roundtable conversation hosted by his Egyptian counterpart Madbouly and the Indian unit of the Egyptian cabinet. PM Modi will also speak with notable Egyptian intellectuals after meeting with Egypt's grand mufti Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel Karim Allam.

On Sunday, Modi will pay a visit to the 11th-century Al-Hakim mosque, which was refurbished with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The mosque was refurbished starting in the 1970s by the Bohra community, which is descended from the Fatima dynasty in India. To show his appreciation for the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the ultimate act of heroism for Egypt during World War I, PM Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Egypt comes six months after Egyptian President El-Sisi's visit to India on Republic Day. El-Sisi will also visit India in September in connection with the G-20 Summit, to which Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

(With agency inputs)