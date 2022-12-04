HUGE: Iran Abolishes Morality Police After Months Of Anti-Hijab Protests

Iran has abolished its morality police months after protests erupted across the Islamic country after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code.

The death of Amini, who was picked up for her allegedly loose hijab or headscarf, triggered massive protests and demonstrations. Many women tore off their headscarves and others were seen cutting off their hair in a show of protest.

On many occasions, protesters even clashed with police, resulting in casualties.

Iranian Security Forces killed at least 448 people in a crackdown on protests, Arab News reported citing a human rights group on November 30. As per Norway's Iran Human Rights group, 60 of the 448 verified deaths were minors under 18, including nine girls. 29 victims were women.

What caused protests in Iran?

Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police on September 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting her hometown. She collapsed at a police station and passed away three days later.

She was detained by police for wearing a hijab too loosely. Iran demands women sport headscarves in a way that fully covers their hair when in public. Only Afghanistan under the Taliban's control has similar laws.

The police claimed that Amini died of a heart attack. Her family claimed that she had no history of heart issues and they were stopped from seeing her body before she was buried. The protests flared after her funeral and rapidly spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.