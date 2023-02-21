No Bailout From IMF; Pakistan PM Sharif Seeks Aid From Private Firm Rothschild & Co

Pakistan, which is suffering from a major economic crisis has been looking at other venues of aid after a failed bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government of the country is engaged in every possible effort to take a loan. Seeing the condition of the people of the country troubled by Pakistan's mini budget, the Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif-led government has not fulfilled the conditions of the IMF.

On Monday, Sharif stated that the government was implementing concrete measures to bolster the economy. One of the top priorities was to reduce unnecessary imports and increase exports, he said as cited by Pakistan media. According to a press release from the Pakistan PM Office Media Wing, Sharif met with a delegation from Rothschild and Co, one of the largest independent financial advisory groups in the world. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha and other officials involved in relevant matters.

The Pakistan Prime Minister blamed the erstwhile Imran Khan-led government by claiming that the current government had inherited issues of mismanagement from the previous administration while emphasising his commitment to improving the country's economy through "persistent and determined efforts". He also highlighted that Pakistan has faced the devastating impact of recent floods due to climate change, which has added to the challenges the country was facing.

The delegation from Rothschild and Co described the economic situation in Pakistan as stable and highlighted that the country's skilled workforce is its greatest asset, reported Pakistan state media. They acknowledged the government's efforts to put the economy on the right track and also praised the Pakistan Stock Exchange for being one of the top-performing stocks in the region. The delegation also appreciated Pakistan's effective efforts to raise global awareness about the impact of climate change.