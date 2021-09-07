Afghanistan Civilians Chant Anti-Pak Slogans & 'Azadi' Outside Pakistan Embassy In Kabul

As Pakistan has played a huge role in the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, massive protests took place outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul where thousands of Afghan civilians including women hit the streets chanting slogans of "Death to Pakistan" and "Azaadi". The Taliban's Badri force resorted to incessant firing in the air to disperse the huge swarm of people who were demonstrating against Pakistan outside its embassy in Kabul.

Local media reports have also claimed that several women were locked up in a bank's basement to prevent them from joining the anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul. Moreover, Kabul-based TOLO News claimed that the Taliban have captured a TOLO News photographer Wahid Ahmadi and his camera, blocking several other photographers from taking pictures of the anti-Pak protests in Kabul.

The protests have taken place a day after the Northern Resistance Forces commander Ahmad Massoud, who has been leading the Resistance against the Taliban, issued an audio message to the people of Afghanistan and urged them to rise against the oppression of the Taliban. He called upon the Afghan civilians to protest the oppression in every possible manner. Ahmad Massoud's message came after the Taliban bombed the Panjshir valley with the help of the Pakistan Air Force, and with the ISI chief hobnobbing in Afghanistan.

Taliban's hollow promises and Pakistan's interference

The Taliban on Monday said it won't allow any country including Pakistan to interfere in Afghanistan's internal matters even as Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Hameed landed in Kabul on an unannounced visit last week. Lt Gen Hameed was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul last month. During a press conference on Monday, Mujahid confirmed that the ISI chief had met with Mullah Baradar (Taliban co-founder) during his visit to Kabul.

Pakistani media reported that a delegation of senior officials led by Lt Gen Hameed was in Kabul at the invitation of the Taliban, however, the Taliban has refuted the claim saying the Imran Khan-led government had proposed Hameed's visit to Kabul. On Sunday, the Taliban said that the Pakistani spy chief was in Afghanistan to improve bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Coincidentally, it was after Hameed's visit to Kabul that the Taliban, with the help of Pakistan, launched aerial bombings on Panjshir to attack the Northern Resistance Forces which refused to bow down to the Taliban's oppressive regime. The Pakistani military has been fighting alongside the Taliban against the Northern Resistance. On multiple occasions, Pakistani ID cards and other evidence have been recovered from the slain Taliban terrorists, thus making it evident that Pakistan is manning the Taliban forces against the Northern Resistance Forces.

Afghanistan has been facing a ghastly situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to flee from the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.