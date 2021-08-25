Afghans In Knee-deep Sewage Plead For Entry Into Kabul Airport As Foul Moat Forms Outside

With the US evacuation deadline looming, the Afghans aiming to flee the country have grown desperate pleading for rescue from the Taliban-overrun country. As per the latest reports, the Afghan citizens seeking evacuation were seen standing in knee-deep sewage water with documents just outside Kabul airport. Sustaining the scorching heat, the panic-stricken refugee families have reportedly been waiting to board flights out of the country.

Afghans in knee-deep sewage plead for help at Kabul airport

In a series of pictures shared by French diplomat David Martinon on social media, desperate Afghan nationals were seen holding placards pleading to airlift them. The refugee families were bespattered in sweat due to intense heat and lack of food and water supply as they waited in the knee-deep sewage canals. Take a look at the heart-wrenching images outside Kabul Airport:

Abbey Gate, ce matin. Les policiers de l’ambassade de France (opérateurs du RAID et gardes de sécurité diplomatique) et les militaires du Commandement des Opérations Spéciales (Commando Parachutiste de l’Air n10) y sont depuis 6h00 pour continuer de tenter d’évacuer des Afghans. pic.twitter.com/Mr4KruxnT0 — David Martinon (@david_martinon) August 25, 2021

Taliban seals evacuation compound in Kabul Airport

In major developments, the Taliban on Wednesday sealed the evacuation compound at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and announced that they would no longer let Afghans leave the country. The drastic measures to curb the travel rights of Afghans come a day after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid refused extraction extensions by nations. The decision was followed after the Taliban had accused the US of evacuating 'Afghan experts' and taking engineers and doctors out of the country during an interview with Al Jazeera. It had said, “We ask them (US) to stop this process. This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries.”

US President Biden sticks to the August 31 deadline

Meanwhile, US President on Monday temporarily decided to stick to the August 31 deadline to withdraw evacuation aid from Afghanistan following global pressure. Several Western countries called the 'red line' mission impossible given the huge number of people who are waiting to be evacuated. UK along with the other Group of Seven (G7) countries have sought an extension for the extraction process.

According to reports, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom have decided to conduct an emergency summit meeting on Tuesday. In the meeting, headed by the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is supposed to request President Joe Biden about the evacuation problem. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass along with a French representative at the G7 has also insisted that Biden should consider extending the deadline for safe retrieval of first nationals from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, France and Spain are set to pull off a permanent halt of refugee extraction from Afghanistan from August 26, five days ahead of the stipulated date. While France's decision followed the US temporary decision of withdrawal of extraction process, Spain cited the acceleration of Taliban-induced violence in Afghanistan.

Image: @DavidMartinon/Twitter