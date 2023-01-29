At Least Seven Dead And More Than 440 Injured After 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the city of Khoy, West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran on Saturday night. At least seven people have been killed and more than 440 have been injured, reported ANI citing Iran media reports. The tremors were also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.

Frequent earthquakes in Iran

Iran has been witnessing earthquakes quite frequently. On July 2, 2022, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southern Iran which killed five people and 44 others were injured. People came onto the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure, reported Associated Press. Before this, in 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake damaged the historic city of Bam which killed 26,000 people whereas in 2017 a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted western Iran that killed more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000.