Burj Khalifa Beams Tricolour & #StayStrongIndia As UAE Expresses Solidarity In COVID Fight

World's tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Sunday lit up with India’s national flag to express solidarity with India and encourage the Indian citizens to stay hopeful and strong as the country battles the hard-hitting COVID-19 variant wave. India's healthcare has been braving unsurmountable challenges such as Oxygen running out and the system pushed to the brink of its maximum capacity due to the onslaught of cases in recent weeks. In an uplifting message, Sunday, India's key ally and global partner UAE said: “Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time." The official Twitter handle for Burj Khalifa sent out a message of hope and resilience with the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

In the face of an adversary, as the country is gripped under hardship and tough times with coronavirus case toll skyrocketing due to the new mutants, Republic Media Network rolled out the interactive media campaign with a similar hashtag to spread uplifting news to boost the morale of the country. Sharing similar hashtags, the UAE affirmed its full solidarity with the Republic of India amidst the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. In a statement, the kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences for India's COVID-19 victims and emphasized the "depth and strength" of the bilateral relations between the UAE and India.

Ù†Ø±Ø³Ù„ Ø±Ø³Ø§Ù„Ø© Ø£Ù…Ù„Ù ÙˆØªØ¶Ø§Ù…Ù† ÙˆØ¯Ø¹Ù… Ù„Ù„Ø´Ø¹Ø¨ Ø§Ù„Ù‡Ù†Ø¯ÙŠ ÙÙŠ Ù‡Ø°Ù‡ Ø§Ù„Ø£ÙˆÙ‚Ø§Øª Ø§Ù„Ø¹ØµÙŠØ¨Ø©ØŒ Ù…ØªÙ…Ù†ÙŠÙ† Ø£Ù† ÙŠØªØ®Ø·ÙˆØ§ Ù‡Ø°Ù‡ Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø­Ù†Ø© Ø¨Ù‚ÙˆØªÙ‡Ù… ÙˆØ§ØªØ­Ø§Ø¯Ù‡Ù…#Ø¨Ø±Ø¬_Ø®Ù„ÙŠÙØ©



Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

As the world’s second-most populous India braced up to more save lives with coronavirus wreaking havoc, several nations of the world came forward to help India combat its COVID-19 crisis. Office of the French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France was redying to dispatch medical aid to help India fight the overwhelming coronavirus surge. France’s gas giant Air Liquide SA announced that it was immediately diverting oxygen supplies for its industrial clients in India to the hospitals, and will import additional O2 supplies from the UAE. Firm's Executive Vice-President Francois Jackow told a presser, Friday, “The situation in India is becoming more and more dramatic. The crisis is picking up.”

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

The United States, on the other hand, said Saturday that it was pledging immediate medical assistance to India to help combat the deadly variant surge. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a telephonic conversation Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, expressed solidarity and sympathy, promising support in such dire times. US White House released a statement on April 24, stating that the US is “working around the clock to immediately deploy to India drug treatments, rapid diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment and will seek to provide oxygen supplies as well.”

Spoke today with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the spike in COVID cases in India and we agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of India and we are deploying more supplies and resources: pic.twitter.com/yDM7v2J7OA — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

It added that the US had, on India’s request, has identified sources of raw material needed for the manufacture of the Covishield jabs, adding that it will “make that available.” The US also extended support for the expansion of India’s BioE plant for ramping up vaccine manufacture to at least 1 billion doses by 2022 to vaccinate its entire population.

UK extends support to 'friend and partner' India

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office said Sunday that the UK was in discussion with India’s government about the challenging times that the country is facing. In a statement, 10 Downing Street said that UK is sending 600 medical equipment including ventilators to India, adding that the first of nine plane-loads of kit would arrive in New Delhi on Thursday in support of India’s COVID-19 crisis. “Britain stands side by side with India as a friend and partner,” Johnson said, adding that Britain will do “whatever it could to support India through the crisis.”