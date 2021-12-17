Japan: 27 Feared Dead As Fire Breaks Out In 8-storey Building In Osaka; Take A Look

Quick links:
At least 27 people are feared dead as fire broke out in an eight-storey building in downtown Osaka, Japan on Friday morning.
As per NHK broadcaster, police suspect that the fire was deliberately started on the fourth floor of the building located at Kitashinchi entertainment district, Osaka.
So far, three have been confirmed dead, and 27 rushed to the hospital due to "cardiopulmonary arrest" - a term used in Japan before a person is officially declared dead, as per BBC.
As per reports, 70 fire engines doused most of the blazing flames within 30 minutes after they reached the spot at 10.20 AM (local time).
Footages surfaced on social media, showing firefighters stationed outside the multi-storey building.
The building that housed several businesses, from psychiatric clinic to beauty salon, is now left with charred interiors and broken windows.