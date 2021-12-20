Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching; TN CM Seeks EAM's Help

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 more Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers, taking the number of Indians apprehended in the last two days to 55. The Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters. According to international reports, the arrests were made on Sunday in the seas South of Mannar in the Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 43 Indian fishermen and seized six trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters. The Navy arrested the fishermen in seas Southeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna on Saturday. The continued arrests of Indian fishermen, majorly from the state of Tamil Nadu, forced the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin to seek the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The arresting of fishermen from India by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a common practice despite contact from the Indian government as well as the Tamil Nadu government to free them. The Tamil Nadu CM in his letter also cleared that fishermen from both countries often cross borders during their duty. All 55 fishermen are currently in Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks help from EAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking intervention in rescuing the fishermen of the state, who are under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. 43 fishermen from Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram District were fishing in the traditional waters of Palk Bay, in six mechanized fishing boats and were arrested on Saturday by Srilankan Navy.

In his letter to the EAM, the TN CM wrote, "I am saddened to point out that the incidents of arrest and harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continue with alarming frequency despite several letters sent by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

"I urge your intervention in this matter and request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to secure the immediate release of 55 fishermen and 73 fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan navy," he added.

The minister is expected to further push his demand following the 12 more arrests that have now taken place.

Image: PTI