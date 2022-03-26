Russia-Ukraine War: Belarusian Volunteers Join Ukrainian Army, Take Oath | WATCH

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering the 30th day, Belarusian volunteers were seen officially joining the Ukrainian Army on Saturday. According to a video accessed by Republic TV, members of the battalion named after Konstanty Kalinowski, a 19th-century Belarusian writer and revolutionary, took an oath to become a part of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. In the visuals, the soldiers were seen reciting the oath and joining the resistance against Russia.

This development comes even as NATO claims that Belarus could soon join the Kremlin's forces in the full-fledged war on the eastern European country. Media reports on Friday, March 25 claimed that thousands of forces from Minsk are being prepared to be deployed and are headed to land in Kyiv any time in the upcoming 'few days'.

Belarus has come under massive flak for extending open support to the Russian invasion. On Friday, Rivne suspended its rail links with the region in a bid to prevent the supplies of military equipment to Russian armed forces through the Belarusian railway. The decision was announced by Vitaly Koval, the Governor of Rivne Oblast region in a Facebook post. In the post, he said, "Friends, the railway connection with the Republic of Belarus - stopped. This means that Russia will no longer be able to supply military equipment and provision to the occupiers through the Belarusian railway. This is important news for all of us. Thank you to the train crew. Step by step we are approaching the victory of Ukraine."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, following which his troops and tanks stormed across the border. More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. Several defence, military and civilian establishments have been damaged in Ukraine due to airstrikes and bombardments. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 16,100 Russian troops have been killed since Russia started its military offensive. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,625 combat armoured machines, 291 artillery systems, 90 MLRS, 561 tanks, 124 helicopters, 115 aircraft, 49 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1089 vehicles.

