In a significant development brought exclusively by Republic Media Network's on-ground reporting, several Russian Army convoys were seen passing from Belarus near the Ukraine border. It is important to mention that the visuals are from Mazyr in Belarus which is merely a few kilometres away from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

In a simultaneous development, Ukrainian forces were seen attacking the Russian electronic warfare system.

BIG #BREAKING on REPUBLIC GLOBAL COVERAGE



Russian Army convoy caught on Republic TV's camera in Belarus near the Ukraine border; Republic's Piyush Mishra reports #LIVE near Mazyr in Belarus. Tune in to watch here: https://t.co/v7x5MqQOEu pic.twitter.com/WaAGwyNquk — Republic (@republic) March 12, 2022

Fierce battle continues in outskirts of Kyiv

In an earlier development, citing how Russian forces were inching closer to the Ukrainian capital, it was reported that Russia has been continuously bombing residential areas in Ukraine's Mykolaiv.

Night-time shelling was also reported, with visuals showing missile attacks on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, hitting mostly civilian areas and private facilities. The damage caused by the attacks is not yet known.

Russia disables Ukraine's main radio intelligence centre

On Day 17 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that the Russian armed forces have disabled the main radio intelligence centre of the Ukrainian military with a precision strike. According to Sputnik, he said, "On the morning of 12 March, a strike with a long-range precision weapon hit Ukraine's military infrastructure facilities. The military airfield in Vasylkiv and the main centre of radio and radio engineering intelligence of the Ukrainian armed forces in Brovary were put out of action".

On the other hand, the Putin-led administration also said that it is ready to start a security dialogue with the United States if Washington is ready, said Russia's Deputy FM, according to Sputnik.

However, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that Russia is losing the war and asserted, "This is not an "operation" - this is invasive warfare. Which Russia is losing. Already losing."

"You know that the Ukrainian army has already destroyed thousands of Russian soldiers. Hundreds have surrendered themselves to captivity. We do not hide this information, it is accessible," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy's adviser informed, "The funds of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, frozen in the West, have already been reserved for Ukraine, it is more than $300 billion", according to ТРУХА.