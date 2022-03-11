Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Army Faces Defeat On Northeastern Outskirts Of Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on the 16th day since the invasion began, a column of Russian armed forces was seen defeated by the Ukrainian armed forces on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv. In the dramatic visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see yet another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry had released a video showing a column of the Russian military moving towards the capital city to capture it.

However, in the latest video, the Russian military can be seen facing stiff resistance by the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukraine has been receiving volunteer help from other countries and the NATO task force has also been mobilised towards Ukraine from Romania.

Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers meet in Turkey

As the war enters the 16th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been saying that the Russian attacks were "open terrorism from experienced terrorists". In his latest address to the nation, the President stated that around 1,00,000 people have left Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian FM met in Turkey but Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba described talks as 'difficult' amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is 'ready to talk to Putin anytime he is ready,' Zelenskyy's deputy told CNN. Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said that even though Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers met in Turkey did not fetch any results, Ukraine hadn't been too optimistic from the start. “This is a really good thing that they met, but unfortunately we can say that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia is not the one making the final decision. The final decision to stop the war, to make a ceasefire, to withdraw troops is made by one person only," he said, apparently referring to Putin, CNN reported.

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved bringing ''volunteer'' fighters from the Middle East & elsewhere to join Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow said the fighters would include those who fought the Islamic State group, a clear reference to the war in Syria. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu has said that more than 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East are ready to come to help the DPR and LPR. Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that NATO will not be able to help Ukraine with the closure of the skies.