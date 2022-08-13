Salman Rushdie's Attacker Had Fake Driver's License With Name Of Ex-Iranian General

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie held a fake driver's license. Rushdie's attacker, Hadi Madar, used a fake driver's license bearing the name Hassan Mughniyah, which was the name of an Iranian General killed by the US. Belgian Member of Parliament Darya Safai claimed Rushdie's attacker in a tweet.

Safai noted that both the first and second names have been linked to Hezbollah. The Hezbollah's current leader is Hassan Nasrallah while Imad Mughniyeh was a senior Hezbollah official close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Darya Safai stated, "Rushdie ‘s attacker, Hadi Matar, used this fake driver's license. His fake identity was 'Hassan Mughniyah,' a reminder of Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah official close to Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani."

On 12 August, Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who ran towards the stage as the author was about to begin his lecture in New York. Rushdie was taken to the hospital and has undergone surgery. According to AP, Andrew Wylie, Salman Rushdie's agent, in an update on his condition, said that the author was on a ventilator, nerves in his arms were severed and will likely lose an eye. State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said that the motive behind the attack was unclear. Dr Martin Haskell, a physician who rushed to help Salman Rushdie has insisted that his wounds were "serious but recoverable".

More about Hadi Matar

The suspect, Hadi Matar has been arrested by a New York State Trooper. The 24-year-old Matar was born in California and had recently shifted to New Jersey, NBC New York reported citing, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. The social media accounts of Matar have shown that he is sympathetic to Shia extremism, as per the news report. The official insisted that there were no links between IRGC and Hadi Matar. However, the official added that the preliminary assessment has revealed Matar is sympathetic to the group.

Image: AP