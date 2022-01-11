In the run-up to the UP Elections, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday made a massive claim saying that 13 more MLAs were going to follow UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya and quit the BJP. Addressing a press conference on the political developments in the state, Pawar said that 'change was coming' and that the Samajwadi Party would induct many faces of the BJP in the coming days. Confirming the NCP's alliance with SP, he stated that in Uttar Pradesh, his party was going to contest elections with Akhilesh Yadav and other smaller parties.

"Change is coming in UP. People in UP want change. Today Maurya ji resigned and he joined the Samajwadi Party. 13 more MLAs and fellows are about to join the SP in the coming days. Some new face will come every day," said Sharad Pawar.

"Attempts are being made to strengthen the communal ideology in UP. I heard the statement of CM Yogi on '80 and 20 percent. Who can be 20 percent? Everything is ours except -20 percent. This is a statement that is hurting the minority of the country. Such a statement does not suit a Chief Minister. The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this and bring change," he added.

Swami Prasad Maurya, 2 MLAs quit BJP

Prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined SP on Tuesday morning. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment, and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Hours later, in another big jolt to the BJP, two more MLAs from Uttar Pradesh resigned following the footsteps of Maurya. BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of Banda tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). The slew of resignations comes at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi.

#LIVE | NCP Chief Sharad Pawar targets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; says 'I will campaign with Akhilesh Yadav; UP needs a change'



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/kVvdz6Labe — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2022

UP Election 2022

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.