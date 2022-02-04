Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order Prashant Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network has condemned the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi's car was fired upon by assailants on Thursday while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

"No one is above the law, we have arrested two accused. Car and weapons have also been confiscated. If anyone tries to disturb peace or carry out illegal activities, then they will not be spared," said Prashant Kumar

Further, he informed that the assailants were hurt by Owaisi's remarks on a particular religion. The ADG has assured that during the election, the situation will not be allowed to be disturbed in any way and policemen who take action following any incident will be rewarded. He has assured that others who are involved in the firing incident on Owaisi's car will not be spared. As of now, further investigation is underway.

Centre provides Owaisi with Z security of CRPF

Meanwhile, a day after the incident, the Centre has reviewed Asaduddin Owaisi's security and has provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources. In addition, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president's convoy while he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi. It is also expected that Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, sources added.

Owaisi attacked in Uttar Pradesh

According to the AIMIM chief, he was attacked and 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle on Thursday. The incident took place near the Chhajarsi toll plaza and there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief added.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon.

According to the visuals, at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car are visible along with the punctured tires. As per the accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident, the shooters who fired at the AIMIM chief's convoy are also clearly visible. One of the attackers in a red hoodie was seen running after Owaisi's convoy, while his accomplice in a white hoodie was seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.

With ANI inputs