Snubbed By Congress, Harish Rawat Pleads Party Members For Ramnagar Ticket In Viral Audio

A fresh controversy erupted in poll-bound Uttarakhand after a purported audio clip of Congress leader Harish Rawat went viral where he can be heard pleading with party leaders to let him contest from the Ramnagar seat even amid uncertainty on whether the party would allow him to fight elections at all.

In the audio clip, shared by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, Harish Rawat could be heard seeking support from party leaders to contest from the Ramnagar seat - a Congress stronghold for years. This comes after Rawat did not feature in Congress' first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand election announced last Saturday.

As the sitting Chief Minister during the 2017 elections, Rawat suffered major embarrassment after he lost from two seats - Haridwar Rural and Kichha, to his BJP opponents by a margin of 12,278 and 2,127 votes. As the Congress is yet to name a candidate in Haridwar Rural, speculation is rife that Rawat might be fielded from here this time.

However, Harish Rawat wants to place his bet from Ramnagar due to the winnability factor, and appeared adamant about it in his call. Unfortunately, both leaders turned him down and voiced support for Ranjeet Rawat, who is likely to get a ticket. He proposed that Ranjeet Rawat can be pitted against an independent candidate from the Salt seat, but the offer was not entertained either.

Viral audio of Harish Rawat pleading party members for ticket

उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस केवल हार ही नही रही है, हरीश रावत जी का खुद का भी बुरा हाल है। हरीश रावत जी कौन सी सीट से लड़े वो भी तय नही कर पा रहे।

1st Audio of Harish Rawat, coming soon more pic.twitter.com/p7QVqZtpFx — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 24, 2022

With many BJP MLAs jumping ship and throwing weight behind the Congress ahead of elections, several senior party leaders are cautiously claiming stake for the top post, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. It remains to be seen whether Congress fields him from the Haridwar Rural or the Ramnagar seat.

BJP scoffs at 'Haarish' Rawat

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to mock the Congress leader after the audios were released.

Speaking to Republic, BJP's Tajinder Bagga said, "The person who considers himself the face of Congress in Uttarakhand and the top leader from the state has become so helpless that he is not being given a single seat out of the total 70. He is begging the party leaders to allow him to contest from the seat but nobody is entertaining him. Last time, he lost both the seats that he contested in Uttarakhand. Harish Rawat has now become 'Haarish' Rawat. He sinks the party wherever he goes."

Bagga said that the audio reflects the 'sorry state' of the Congress, where senior leaders of the party are having to 'beg' for tickets.

Image: PTI