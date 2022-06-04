Last Updated:

IIFA Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan; Here's Who-wore-what

From Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, take a look at what Bollywood celebrities wore for the IIFA Awards 2022 ceremony.

Kriti Nayyar
Ananya Panday
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday looked dreamy in a white sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She amped up her look with statement earrings.

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/ @shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor opted for a black outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta, with the quirky sequin detailing on the blazer making it stand out. 

Sara Ali khan
Image: Instagram/ @saraalikhan

Sara Ali Khan looked graceful in Faraz Manan's traditional ensemble with intricate embroidery all over. She completed her look with matching heels and a bunch of accessories. 

Kriti Sanon
Image: Instagram/ @iifa

Kriti Sanon aced her award night look in the Michael Cinco creation. The sequin detailing and vibrant yellow trail made for the perfect combination. 

Divya Khosla Kumar
Image: Varinder Chawla

Divya Khosla Kumar had her Cinderella moment as she arrived in a beautiful white gown by Michael Cinco Her Jimmy Choo heels also look gorgeous. 

Nargis Fakhri
Image: Instagram/ @iifa

Clad in a stunning Michael Cinco gown, Nargis Fakhri was undoubtedly one of the dressed celebrities at the awards night. She completed her look with a high bun and earrings. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Instagram/ @iifa

Tamannaah Bhatia graced the event in a gorgeous shimmery body-hugging gown with dramatic silver extensions coming out from the waist.  

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Instagram/ @iifaawards

Bollywood sweethearts Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan looked stunning in black attires. While Aishwary went for a traditional look, Abhishek kept it simple yet stylish in a suit. 

