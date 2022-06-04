IIFA Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan; Here's Who-wore-what

Quick links:
Ananya Panday looked dreamy in a white sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She amped up her look with statement earrings.
Shahid Kapoor opted for a black outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta, with the quirky sequin detailing on the blazer making it stand out.
Sara Ali Khan looked graceful in Faraz Manan's traditional ensemble with intricate embroidery all over. She completed her look with matching heels and a bunch of accessories.
Kriti Sanon aced her award night look in the Michael Cinco creation. The sequin detailing and vibrant yellow trail made for the perfect combination.
Divya Khosla Kumar had her Cinderella moment as she arrived in a beautiful white gown by Michael Cinco Her Jimmy Choo heels also look gorgeous.
Clad in a stunning Michael Cinco gown, Nargis Fakhri was undoubtedly one of the dressed celebrities at the awards night. She completed her look with a high bun and earrings.
Tamannaah Bhatia graced the event in a gorgeous shimmery body-hugging gown with dramatic silver extensions coming out from the waist.