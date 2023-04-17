Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Rihanna-ASAP Rocky; Power Couples At Event

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra attended the MET Gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple first attended the gala in 2017 when they were dating and then again in 2019 as a married couple.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been MET Gala regulars. They have attended the gala together three times. The first time they attended was in 2014 as a married couple.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also attended the MET gala twice. Once Sophie walked the red carpet while being pregnant with the couple's first baby.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues made their MET Gala red carpet debut in 2017. Since then, they have attended the gala together three times. The couple was engaged to be wed but split in April 2021.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart officially announced their relationship by walking the MET Gala red carpet in 2018. However, the couple called it quits in 2020.
Justin Beiber walked the red carpet at MET Gala with his wife Hailey Bieber in 2021. The theme of the Gala that year was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott walked the red carpet a the MET gala in 2018. The couple walked the red carpet after Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi.
Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala with Kanye West in 2014, shortly before getting married. However, the couple filed for a divorce in 2021.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the MET Gala red carpet together in 2021. Later that year, the couple announced their breakup.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made their red carpet-debut as a couple in 2021. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the MET Gala in 2016. The theme of the event that year was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The couple announced their split in 2021