Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Rihanna-ASAP Rocky; Power Couples At Event

MET Gala is right around the corner and it is time to look back. Though some couples have split since then, check out the MET Gala moments of the couple.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attended the MET Gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple first attended the gala in 2017 when they were dating and then again in 2019 as a married couple. 

Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been MET Gala regulars. They have attended the gala together three times. The first time they attended was in 2014 as a married couple. 

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also attended the MET gala twice. Once Sophie walked the red carpet while being pregnant with the couple's first baby. 

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues made their MET Gala red carpet debut in 2017. Since then, they have attended the gala together three times. The couple was engaged to be wed but split in April 2021. 

Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart officially announced their relationship by walking the MET Gala red carpet in 2018. However, the couple called it quits in 2020. 

Justin Beiber
Justin Beiber walked the red carpet at MET Gala with his wife Hailey Bieber in 2021. The theme of the Gala that year was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Kylie Jenner and Traviss Scott
Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott walked the red carpet a the MET gala in 2018. The couple walked the red carpet after Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala with Kanye West in 2014, shortly before getting married. However, the couple filed for a divorce in 2021. 

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the MET Gala red carpet together in 2021. Later that year, the couple announced their breakup. 

Rihanna
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made their red carpet-debut as a couple in 2021. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. 

Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the MET Gala in 2016. The theme of the event that year was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The couple announced their split in 2021

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attended the MET Gala for the fourth time with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth. This was the couple's debut at MET Gala. They split in 2019. 

