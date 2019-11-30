Aquarius Horoscope For December 1, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Born between January 21 and February 19, Aquarius is ruled by the planet Uranus. Aquarians make their minds up and then stick to it. One can see a deep sense of justice, liberalness and fairness in all Aquarians. They will not compromise their ideals, morals or the need for freedom and independence for anyone. Master at hiding their true feelings, they have a dark side which they would not bring out.

What to expect?- December 1, 2019

It is a good day to make some financial investments. You will reap in rich dividends from the same, but only because your current set of savings isn’t satisfactory enough. However, you should also be prepared for the bad days and situations.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 18, 2019 - Aquarius Daily Prediction

Love

Love life would have some clashes today. However, now you will feel grown enough to manage and handle such situations. You were probably more concerned about the upset events would cause than how you’d benefit. But now that you know more, you’re beginning to realise that these are breakthroughs, although in a completely unexpected, and surprisingly welcome, form.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 29, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Career

New projects and clients to come your way today. You are in the initial stages of a project with major potential. Build it slowly. Nurture it in a manner that will help it evolve. Be patient about the reward and do not lose your hope and motivation. Trust that you will experience amazing rewards when the fruition period comes around.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 24 - Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Health

Health looks great, you might experience some instances where you will be worried about your body shape and size. However, you will feel determined to get into the shape that you force your body to jump through impossible hoops. Take the chance to find your own diet and exercise rhythm. Your body knows what it needs, so pay attention to it!

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 26 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Money

Money matters will be needed to be sorted today. Financial investments will make its way into your balance sheet. Your dreams could be more than just a source of inspiration. Their images and ideas will help you determine the business you'd be good at and how to move forward in that area. You need to also shore up your savings for a better future.