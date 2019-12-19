Aquarius Horoscope For December 20 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign represented by the water bearer. The most common traits an Aquarian has is that they are free-spirited and jolly by nature. They are known to compromise on things for their loved ones. But when it comes to compromising their ideals and morals, they would not do it, no matter who that person is. They have unusual hobbies and are open about their feelings. They end up winning many friends but prefers to face problems alone. Read ahead to know what the day holds for Aquarians:

Aquarius Horoscope for December 20, 2019

What To Expect Today?

Today is a hustle-full day, complete your work first before helping others. The stars say that your beloved will smoothen your creased brow. You may rave and rant, but all you'll get from colleagues or juniors are wishy-washy excuses for a job not done. Calm yourself down in such situations.

Love

You will be bowled over by your lover's get up, body language, and expression and maybe in a mood to react slowly. However, steady progress in the romance will boost your mental feeling. For singles, you are attracted to all, but nothing truly arouses your passion. You don't want to settle down quite yet.

Career

You're working in the shadows so as not to reveal you're true skills. This is necessary right now. You know you need to be wary of certain colleagues. This will pay off soon. Work will give you a pinch of stress, however, keep yourself calm in such situations.

Health

The humidity might cause you some joint pain. Moving your body is essential. Try walking or dancing. Also, for your mental health, it is suggested to see a therapist for better development.

Finance

Your spending is needed to be lowered. You will be in total control of your finances, and nobody will able to make you overspend. It is also a good day to look through your balance sheet for financial planning for 2020.

