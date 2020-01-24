Aquarius Horoscope For January 25, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some important facts about the Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius Predictions -What to expect today?

Family:

You are a highly considerate and well-mannered individual. Sometimes your relatives take advantage of it and try to make decisions for you. Do not let that happen, because if this pattern becomes a habit, you will have to suffer. Take control of your life in your hands.

Health:

You do not feel like indulging into any rigorous exercising routine today and that’s okay. Give your body some relaxation, try meditation or yoga instead. This will further boost your mood and will help you rejuvenate your system. It’s a great day and you feel very active, without any fitness concerns. Stay as calm and composed as you can to enjoy the day.

Career:

Focus on major projects today, try to capitalize on them without hesitating. It’s a great day to try your luck at experimenting something as it might turn out be fruitful for you. Also, don’t waste your time completing a few smaller assignments as they won’t fetch you the desired results. Make sure you cross-check every tiny detail before the final submission.

Love:

You will find it difficult to make the time up for your loved ones. You may even struggle to fulfil certain plans and reservations which may cause minor inconvenience. This will not have any direct effect on the relationship but will most likely slow things down. Take some time off and enjoy your company for a while, indulge in things you love and try to fulfil them.