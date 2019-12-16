Capricorn Horoscope For December 17, 2019 | Daily Prediction

You may feel as though you have been working in isolation on something that is big and important to you, Capricorn. Perhaps, you attempted to get others involved, but it did not work. Maybe you felt unappreciated. But most likely, it was just that no one else understood your vision. Let that be okay. Do not carry resentment with you, or it will drag you down. Your solitary endeavour will soon attract lots of attention, and you will have all the help you need. Read ahead to know more-

Capricorn - What to expect today?

Today you might not have time to spend with your family. Your family has no clue what you are going through. Talking with them about your concern can resolve the issue. Do not ignore it.

Love

It might be time for you to give answers to some of the questions which are significantly related to your love life. Being quiet or ignoring it would not resolve the matter. You may have to tell the truth to your partner. Do not expect things to change on their own.

Career

You may have forgotten your promising path. You do not seem to be focused on your goals today. Your dedication and motivation towards your goal seem to be decreasing tremendously. Remember, your choices will define who you want to become.

Health

You may have become so busy that you have no time to work on your fitness goals. Eating a healthy diet will help, but you also need to exercise. Your mental health does not seem stable today. Try Yoga as it will help keep your mind stay calm.

Family

There is a chance of you gravitating away from your family members due to rude and impudent behaviour. When there is friction in the family, it leads to quarrels and brawls over and over again. Your child will notice this and might lose focus from studies. Today is the time you have to provide them with immense support and love. You need to maintain a calm and subtle atmosphere at home to prevent your children from mental breakdown and disturbance.