Capricorn Horoscope For January 09, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Blue and red

Lucky Number:10

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Capricorn-What to expect today?

Career:

You are working hard on the work front. Moreover, your ideas are appreciated and valued. But the only thing that is becoming difficult for you is increasing expectations from the superior’s end. Support your skills by monetary investment, as it will give you better returns in the future.

Family:

Your family is happy with the changes they see in you. From spending more quality time them to being a good listener, everything you are doing currently is working in your favour. Keep on walking this path which fetches happiness to your loved ones. Surprising them with a dessert treat can truly make them happy.

Love:

You love to spend time with your partner irrespective of how busy you are. Your pursuit of happiness with your loved one is one of the things that will keep you going. You will take your loved one to a weekend getaway and surprise them with a romantic dinner below the stars.

Health:

Take a break from your hectic schedule and relax. Go for a spa session or pamper yourself. It’s important to get rid-off all the stress you’ve been bearing for quite some time now. If you’re having any health issues today, do not avoid them under any circumstances. As it might aggravate in the prospective future.

