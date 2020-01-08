The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Capricorn Horoscope For January 09, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Horoscope

Capricorn are people born between December 22 and January 20. Take a look at what the stars have in store for you today in terms of work, love, family & health.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
capricorn

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

Also Read: Capricorn Horoscope For January 08, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

  • Capricorn: December 22 to January 20
  • Element: Earth 
  • Lucky Colour: Blue and red
  • Lucky Number:10
  • Ruling Planet: Saturn

Also Read: Capricorn Horoscope For January 7, 2020 | Daily Prediction

Capricorn-What to expect today?

Career:

You are working hard on the work front. Moreover, your ideas are appreciated and valued. But the only thing that is becoming difficult for you is increasing expectations from the superior’s end. Support your skills by monetary investment, as it will give you better returns in the future.

Family:

Your family is happy with the changes they see in you. From spending more quality time them to being a good listener, everything you are doing currently is working in your favour. Keep on walking this path which fetches happiness to your loved ones. Surprising them with a dessert treat can truly make them happy.

Also Read: Capricorn Horoscope For January 6, 2020 | Daily Prediction For Capricorn

Love:

You love to spend time with your partner irrespective of how busy you are. Your pursuit of happiness with your loved one is one of the things that will keep you going. You will take your loved one to a weekend getaway and surprise them with a romantic dinner below the stars.

Health:

Take a break from your hectic schedule and relax. Go for a spa session or pamper yourself. It’s important to get rid-off all the stress you’ve been bearing for quite some time now. If you’re having any health issues today, do not avoid them under any circumstances. As it might aggravate in the prospective future.

Also Read: Capricorn Horoscope For January 04, 2020 | Daily Prediction For Capricorn

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE