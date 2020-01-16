Capricorn Horoscope For January 17, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Element: Earth

Lucky Number: 9 and 4

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Capricorn-What to expect today, January 17, 2020?

There will be mood swings, ups and downs in business and fluctuations in finances today. Try to remain playful rather than heavy and serious in personal or professional situations. Stay in touch with your sense of humour.

Love

The day might bring a sense of excitement with it. Taking a break from your daily routine and getting out to do something really different can beneficial for both you and your partner. After going through this unique experience together, you might probably appreciate each other a lot more.

Career

Your creativity may peak today. Innovative ideas at work may work better for you than expected. The financial rewards of trying new ideas may be as great as the emotional ones. Your efforts should be appreciated and well-received.

Health

Your energy today could contribute to your enjoyment and happiness. Today is the day that may make you reconsider your lifestyle choices. It is likely that you will be reminded not to take your health for granted. Pick a habit today that will benefit you in the long run.

Finance

Your money planet Uranus is on the move, so is your money. Make strategic money moves to rake in the rewards later but remember always be practical. All in all, it will turn out to be a hardworking day for Capricorns.

