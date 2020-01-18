Capricorn Horoscope For January 19, 2020 | Capricorn Daily Prediction

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac out of twelve total zodiac signs, originating from the constellation of Capricornus. People born with this zodiac sign are famous for their artistic and carefree nature. They don’t fall in love easily, but they do make people fall for them. The sign of Capricorn is symbolised by a fish-goat hybrid, which is associated with the deity, Enki.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The One Common Quality That All Of Her Co-actors Have

Also Read: Selena Gomez's 'RARE' Tattoo Is A Hint To Her New Album? Check Out The Pictures

Capricorn–What to expect today?

The tasks that you have planned for the day will go smoothly. There will be no obstacles coming your way. If others are willing to lend you a helping hand, take it. Your day will mostly be pleasant but do not be careless. The evening holds a very good special surprise for you.

Love

If you have been possessive about your partner, then you may need to discuss the reasons behind it with your partner. There are certain things that may go wrong in your relationship. It could be as silly as you forgetting your partner's birthday or your anniversary. If your partner wants to get married and if you feel that you are not ready for it, then you need to give your partner an honest answer.

Career:

It is important that you are happy with your work. If you are not, then there is no point doing something that you do not care for. If your work does not resonate with your soul, then it is better to give other opportunities a chance. If you are looking forward to starting something of your own, then now is the time to think seriously mull over that thought. Your start-up will surely get proper recognition if you work hard on it now.

Health:

Time to start focussing on your health. You have been eating a lot of junk food in the past. Now is a good time to quit your unhealthy eating habits and start following a healthy diet to avoid any diseases or health issues in the future. You can also start exercising and stick to that routine for the betterment of your own health and wellness.

Family:

If your birthday or any sort of result is coming up, then your family will throw you a surprise party. The joy and happiness in your family will be maintained. Those having children will be happy to see their children succeeding in life and doing good for themselves. Those not married can take help of families and start to think about getting married if you are prepared for it.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Appears On Kapil Sharma's Show, Says She 'kicked' Jassie Gill Several Times

Also Read: Salman Khan's Upcoming Film 'Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Cast Singer Arjun Kanungo