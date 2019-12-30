Geminis are intelligent, indecisive individuals who possess several complexities in them. They are generally very flexible and often come up with the best ideas. Although Geminis are typically very outgoing and social beings, they also value their personal space. They are enthusiastic and are the heart of the party. They are also impulsive which does not always work in their favour. Impulsiveness can also make it hard for them to achieve what they want to achieve. Some of the famous Geminis are Tupac, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Gemini Horoscope For December 31, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

About Today

You might face a minor inconvenience due to some past differences in your love life. Your obligations in regards to your work may get in the way due to which you may not be able to fulfil certain tasks. Certain promises may be broken due to a hectic schedule ahead. It is best you inform about your situation in advance and reason out before concluding to anything irrational.

Career

You will work productively and at a good pace today. You will be bombarded with good ideas and filed with enthusiasm. You will want to complete your work and obligations as soon as possible due to some impending commitments. However, do not rush into things as they may just end up consuming more time.

Love

You may sense a certain grey phase going on in your love life. This time period is crucial for you and your partner to reason out and discuss the issues at hand. You may not be able to have a deep conversation however making an effort to address the issue will work just fine. Try and be considerate and place your point of view in a constructive manner. If you are single you will enjoy a day a pure solitude and be able to discover new opportunities around you.

