Leo Horoscope For January 5, 2020 | Read Leo's Daily Predictions

Bold, intelligent, warm and courageous, the lion represents Leo zodiac sign. Ruled by the sun, Leos are known for their stability, loyalty and consistency. The Leo star sign is a natural leader of the Zodiac. A Leo has a protective attitude towards their friends and loved ones. As Leos are sincere, they tend to be straightforward with people. Leos are better known for their determination and remarkable bravery.

Leo Horoscope – what to expect today?

Your stars are in the right place today. You can expect a lot to work in your favour in terms of health and family. Love and career may have some challenges in store for you. However, your Leo traits will help you figure out a way to overcome them. Read on to what all you can expect today in terms of love, career, health, and family so you can be prepared.

Love

The planetary configuration will weave all kinds of magical spells for you today, especially in connection with love life. It is time to move in for the kill if you have felt attracted to anyone at all. You will have the limelight contained to yourself, and they will give in to your charms. Gemini will be the most compatible sun sign for the day, says your Leo horoscope.

Career

All the difficulties from yesterday have accentuated even more today, as the others get involved in the matter. People are adding their two cents and are being as stubborn as ever. It is not a time to make waves of any kind. Keeping the company of a Pisces would be beneficial for you today.

Health

The planetary transit today requires you to do some work you would not usually do. The feeling will continue to be around for a few weeks, so roll up your sleeves and get into it! Your skin might reflect all the stress that you are feeling these days. Apart from trying to get some sleep and fresh air, there are other things like exercise and yoga that can help you ease out the tension. If you apply moisturiser or shave your face, add a drop of lavender to your soap or cream to calm the skin.

Family

Things among friends and family might be similar to yesterday. However, some people might feel jealous of your achievements. Try to make peace with everyone, and avoid getting into arguments. The planetary alignment might help you to strengthen your bonds with people not so close to you.

