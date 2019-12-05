Libra Horoscope For December 06, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are great listeners. People born under this sign tend to be highly intelligent and charismatic. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Librans are diplomatic individuals. They do not take impulsive decisions easily.

Some Important facts about Libra zodiac sign:

Libra: 23 September-23 October

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 7, 5, and 3

Ruling Planet: Venus

Lucky colour: Blue and White

Libra Daily Horoscope-December 06, 2019-What to expect today?

People and your loved ones will seek your help today. Do not be assertive or critical; instead, focus on how you can help them and they will truly appreciate this. You will remain extremely busy and find it difficult to stick to your routine, but do find time for others around you.

Love

You will have a chance to explore better today. You will have opportunities to mingle with a lot of people. The more people you will meet, the more you will realize what you seek from your partner. Figure this out first to make sure you end up with the right person. Efforts will be required on this front.

Career

Today your career planning will help you put yourself first rather than putting others first. So don’t waste your time figuring that out. A stronger investment pattern is on your way, so be ready and alert. You will be very clear about what you want to achieve and will pour all your energy into it.

Health

Accepting the uncertainty in life is the main issue with you. To help you acquire security in this insecure world, it is most important to keep yourself grounded in a consistent exercise regimen. The benefit is psychological as well as physical. Discipline and consistency will set you free. Just plan your day well in advance and keep health as your priority.

Family

Relax and unwind with your friends and family. Today, you are going to have an important conversation with your close friend. Your friend might have strong opinions about an urgent matter. Avoid getting into a verbal spat with your close friend over a trivial matter.

