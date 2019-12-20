Sagittarius Horoscope For December 21, 2019 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius, you are a flexible personality. Born between November 22 and December 21, people born under these signs always thrive for curious inquisitions. Vagueness for you is always apprehensible. Sagittarius is represented by the archer sign. Your eagerness to understand others surpasses the understanding of yourself. Sagittarius is the last fire sign in the zodiac and represents dependability and strength.

Sagittarius- What to expect today?

Sagittarius your laugh is contagious. Spread the laughing tales, and you can make this a great day even if it started out to be a little dull. Your honest approach towards any situation is what works normally but today might not be the case. A day full of odds for the archer, odds might be just what you needed.

Love

Sagittarius, your wit and humour win your lover's heart every time. If they are having a bad day, try to sit down and have a chat about the sequence of events. Your partner might want to vent. Receive everything with grace. For singles, it will be a tough day to watch your person of interest losing their way towards you. Remember to have patience and wait for them to reciprocate.

Career

At your workplace, you might feel a little let-down. If you feel stuck in any of the tasks, talking to your co-workers will do good. Do not make decisions hastily as it will not bring good results in the future. Your boss might have some interesting tasks in store for you.

Health

Feeling of a little nausea is foreseen. Work and health balance is really needed for you. Remember that your efforts will bring good results only if you keep a healthy diet and mind. A little exercise can go a long way.

Family

When issues come up in the family, don’t lose your mind. This might make you lose focus from your child or other younger family members. Ignoring your younger family members can lead to the deterioration in their overall development and they might not do well in school or college. Encourage and build your child to become better day by day.