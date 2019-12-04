Taurus Horoscope For December 05, 2019 - Taurus Horoscope Daily Prediction

Taurus are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are usually very particular about keeping themselves fit. They also have a very strong personality with a good amount of stubbornness. Read on to know more about your daily horoscope.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Yellow

Lucky Number: 2, 7, & 1

Ruling Planet: Venus

What to expect today?

Today will be a good day for love and business. A professional approach will help you make a mark at work today. You will win hearts and smiles, be it launching a product or marketing it. Let the leader in you take over today. Regardless, be wary of your enemies trying to take you down.

Love

The stars have aligned perfectly for you today, gifting you a special moment with your loved one. Don’t rule out the chances of a romantic dinner and a late-night coffee. Surprise your partner with a gift. A long late-night drive is a good idea.

Career

You always desire to do something that puts your creative skills to test, and you want to come up with something inventive. You dream about creating something that will last for generations, and this is one of those days. If you ever catch such an impulse today, go ahead and give it a chance. You may find out that your instincts work better than you would have thought.

Health

Fulfilling your needs is of more importance and is to be prioritised by you over constantly looking after other people’s needs. Eat properly, take care of your body and make sure that you are not skipping your meals. Your body needs an adequate amount of exercising and resting too. Thus, make sure that you are maintaining a healthy balance between both and not sticking to either of the extreme vertices.

Family

Miscommunication could lead to some misunderstandings, but there’s always a way to solve problems that are hampering the peaceful atmosphere at home. Thus, it's important to keep things clear between you and your family. Do not hide anything from them, which they must be aware of.

