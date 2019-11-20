Taurus Horoscope Today: Overview Of The Day And Astrology Predictions | November 21, 2019

According to astrology, Taurus is the second zodiac sign in the present zodiac calendar. The element of Taurus is Earth or triplicity and has a feminine or negative polarity. The zodiac sign also possesses fixed modality and quality. Similar to Libra, it is a Venus-ruled zodiac sign. Taureans are born between April 21 and May 21. Known for their stubbornness, the natives of this zodiac have a bit dark nature. However, Taureans are pretty good people to be around, sometimes, they become quite impatient and over-aggressive which immediately reveals their dark side.

What to expect today?

Although today is a very good day for starting new searches and new journeys, there is no need to rush around making plans and booking tickets. You can plan your next vacation but at a slow, deliberate pace. Over excitement may lead to wrong directions. In terms of professional and personal life, the little seeds that you plant today will soon grow into some beautiful and new opportunities.

Love

If your partner wants to make big plans, support them. Get involved in the efforts and you will see a splurge of new happenings in your relationship. You may not be against the big planning, but it might not be on your mind right now. However, you can just sit back and appreciate their efforts and excitement. Do not promise them anything right away. Take your time and may get back to them on another day.

Career

In terms of career, the day may tend to be too bossy on you. To which, you can react harshly. Try not to be too harsh on your subordinates or you may end up making them feel miserable as well as hostile about you. Their insubordination could corrode the respect you get from them and make things unworkable. This acrimony and ill will are sure to spread and foul up your larger professional connections and interests.

Health

There may be a conflict between your internal and external power sources. Pay attention to the conflict and try to use it to your benefit. With your nature, this can be a challenge, but you can do it. When faced with such challenging situations, ask yourself what is your desired result? To calm your nerves during such difficult times, do what relaxes your mind and body like listening to music, exercising or talking to someone close to you.

Finance

You may be thinking about changing the way you present yourself to the world. Assuming a professional demeanour means that you can get a new job or move up at your current employer. Money and a key to the executive lavatory come with the new office. You can celebrate new beginnings.

