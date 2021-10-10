IN PICTURES: Flood-hit Riverside Restaurant In Thailand Becomes Unlikely Dining Hotspot

Quick links:
The flood-hit restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
The restaurant opened in February in a riverside location that perfectly complements its antique architecture and décor.
Instead of vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.”
Customers of the riverside restaurant enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok.
The wait staff — some clad in rubber boots — step gingerly through the swirl that rises to more than 50 centimeters.