Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Flood-hit Riverside Restaurant In Thailand Becomes Unlikely Dining Hotspot

If you like your food washed down with plenty of water, this is the place for you.

Written By
Natasha Patidar
Bangkok
1/6
Image: AP

The flood-hit restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. 

Bangkok
2/6
Image: AP

The restaurant opened in February in a riverside location that perfectly complements its antique architecture and décor.

Bangkok
3/6
Image: AP

Instead of vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.”

Bangkok
4/6
Image: AP

Customers of the riverside restaurant enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok.

Bangkok
5/6
Image: AP

The wait staff — some clad in rubber boots — step gingerly through the swirl that rises to more than 50 centimeters.

Bangkok
6/6
Image: AP

Coming straight after a coronavirus shutdown, it could have spelled disaster for the restaurant. Instead, because of it's unique concept, it’s now so popular that customers need to make reservations.

Tags: Thailand, Travel, Bangkok
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND