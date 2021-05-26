'PM Modi's Contribution Most Benevolent': Antigua & Barbuda's PM On India's Vaccine Aid

As the search for fugitive former diamantaire Mehul Choksi continues, Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne lauded PM Modi for his act sending over 5 lakh 'Made in India' Covishield vaccines to the Caribbean nation. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Antigua & Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne called PM Modi his and the Caribbean region's 'great friend' and termed his contribution one of the most 'benevolent' to the region in its history.

As a part of its vaccine diplomacy, India in March this year had shipped half a million COVID-19 vaccines destined for over 4 Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) countries and Suriname. Sharing the development on Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the move came as part of India's commitment to the Caribbean community.

'PM Modi made the most benevolent contribution among any leader': Antigua & Barbuda PM

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne reiterated his praise for his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went on to say that PM Modi made the most benevolent contribution to the Caribbean among any leader in the last century. "Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and he is going to be a great friend of the Caribbean region. He has assisted the Caribbean region with resources to transition into green energy obligation to mitigate and duck the effects of climate change and recently he made the most benevolent contribution among any leader in the last century, by giving 500,000 vaccines. We appreciate Prime Minister Modi for reaching out to the Caribbean nation. I can say that he and his govt is well respected," said Antigua & Barbuda's PM.

#LIVE | At one point we had 400 cases; now we have 16 and I don't think we have anyone in hospital, which is in large part thanks to the vaccines from India. 36% of the population has got the first dose, 6% overall: Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne @AntiguaOpm pic.twitter.com/ITuXSYlIF2 — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2021

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

Mehul Choksi has created some reputational damage- Antigua & Barbuda PM Browne

During the interaction, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said that a missing person report had been filed after Mehul Choksi did not return home on Sunday and added that they were unable to locate him. The Antigua & Barbuda PM added that the law enforcement agencies had activated the intelligence agencies in order to get information of Choksi's current whereabouts. PM Gaston Browne said that Antigua was pursuing Mehul Choksi's litigation and vowed to extradite him if he was found on the island, as per due process of law. He also expressed confidence in Mehul Choksi losing his appeal against extradition and said that he would be repatriated after he had exhausted all his appeals.

#LIVE | We've been working very closely with Indian authorities to have him re-patriated, and ultimately we feel once he has exhausted all his legal appeals, he (Choksi) will be repatriated: Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/moa1w30den — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2021

India's ‘Vaccine Maitri’ earns international applause

Emphasizing its 'neighbourhood first' policy, India began sending millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as grants to friendly to SAARC member nations, after its two vaccines were approved by the DGCI. To date, India has supplied its 'Made in India' vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.

Later, the nation broadened its ambit by supplying vaccines to distant countries with friendly ties such as Brazil, Ghana and several other nations in the Caribbean and the Middle East.

The nation has also won global praise for its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme which aims to aid poor countries amidst the global pandemic. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also personally expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and India for sharing the COVID-19 vaccines remarking how its commitment was helping more than 60 countries to start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups.

(Image Credits: @AntiguaOpm/Twitter)